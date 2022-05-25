Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $126.70 million and $295,352.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.69 or 0.00323000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00078888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00068626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,428,098 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

