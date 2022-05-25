Piper Sandler Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $71.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 235.86% from the company’s previous close.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

