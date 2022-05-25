Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.