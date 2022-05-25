Phore 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $236,080.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001355 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,978,938 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

