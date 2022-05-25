Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $17.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $17.51. Pharvaris shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHVS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pharvaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pharvaris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

