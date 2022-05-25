PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Lifted by LNZ Capital LP

LNZ Capital LP increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 497,800 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for about 10.8% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 8,917,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,094,979. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

