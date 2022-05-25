Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis Sells 1,800 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,374,005.25.

Brian Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Brian Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30.

TSE PEY opened at C$14.67 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$15.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PEY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

