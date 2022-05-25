Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.39

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 535883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$88.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
