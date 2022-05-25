PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stake Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,683. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.82. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.37 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

