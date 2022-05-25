Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Perion Network worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 1,076,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $24,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,591,000 after buying an additional 237,824 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $5,589,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

PERI opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $781.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

