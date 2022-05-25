People s United Financial Inc. Sells 11,551 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.