People s United Financial Inc. Sells 10,966 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,901,000 after buying an additional 196,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.04 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.91.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,643 shares of company stock valued at $50,748,520. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

