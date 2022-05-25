People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

