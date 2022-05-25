People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,958 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

