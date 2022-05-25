People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $142.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

