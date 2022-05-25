People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.68 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

