Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 8.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 101,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,889,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 442.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

