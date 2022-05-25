Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.90. Pear Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands.

PEAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $115,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

