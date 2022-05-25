PEAK6 Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Athlon Acquisition worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

