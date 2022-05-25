PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.02 on Friday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -549.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 74,132 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in PCTEL by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PCTEL by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

