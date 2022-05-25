Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Shares Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFDR. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,148,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,730,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

PFDR stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.