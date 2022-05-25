Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Parkland alerts:

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total value of C$456,595.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$800,597.42. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,646 shares of company stock worth $1,177,495.

PKI stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,319. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.