Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $262.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $253.33 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

