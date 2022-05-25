Pareto Securities Begins Coverage on TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Investment analysts at Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

TRMD opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14 and a beta of -276.34.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TORM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth $266,000.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

