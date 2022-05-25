Pallapay (PALLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $330,425.00

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $330,425.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,502.57 or 0.52261061 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00493385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033388 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.