Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PTN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

