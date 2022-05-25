OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OZMLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

OZMLF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855. OZ Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

