Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Down 3.8%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 8,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,037,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OR. TD Securities upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.