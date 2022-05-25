Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Oshkosh stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.33. 5,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $133.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.