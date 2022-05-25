Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.07

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 123425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

