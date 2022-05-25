Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. 1,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,338. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $543.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

