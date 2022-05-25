Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Shares of Orgenesis stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Orgenesis by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Orgenesis by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

