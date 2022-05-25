Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,726,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.