Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.61.
Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
