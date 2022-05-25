OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.