OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%.
OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.