Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $3.70. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 804 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
Optical Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCC)
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
