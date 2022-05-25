Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $3.70. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 804 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCC. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Optical Cable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Optical Cable by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Optical Cable by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.