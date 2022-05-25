OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of ONEW stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. 154,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $493.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.02. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

