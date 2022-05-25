Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,265,000 after purchasing an additional 302,353 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. 3,993,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

