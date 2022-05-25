Olyseum (OLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,401.00

Olyseum (OLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Olyseum has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $8,401.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,932.27 or 0.29700806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00494375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.20 or 1.39512407 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,124,920 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.