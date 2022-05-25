Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 971,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,932. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.45.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $14,820,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of OLO by 115.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

