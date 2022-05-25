Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

OVBC stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

