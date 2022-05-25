Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
OVBC stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
