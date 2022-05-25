Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) will post $142.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.31 million to $142.71 million. Office Properties Income Trust reported sales of $137.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will report full-year sales of $571.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $568.91 million to $573.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $569.56 million, with estimates ranging from $556.67 million to $582.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Office Properties Income Trust.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPI. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 260,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.17. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -178.86%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

