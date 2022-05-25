OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Financial Contrast

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A Frontline -1.49% -3.40% -1.38%

14.3% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanPal and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontline 0 2 2 0 2.50

Frontline has a consensus target price of $9.23, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Frontline’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than OceanPal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and Frontline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Frontline $749.38 million 2.60 -$11.15 million ($0.05) -191.80

OceanPal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontline.

Summary

Frontline beats OceanPal on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

Frontline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

