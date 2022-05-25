O3Swap One Day Volume Hits $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,185.82 or 0.50977693 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008753 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

