O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 10,868 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

