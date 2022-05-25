O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBA opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

UBA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

