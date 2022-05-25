O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,028.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

