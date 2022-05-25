O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

