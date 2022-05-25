O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $180.42 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.17 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
