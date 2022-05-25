O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

