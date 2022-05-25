O Dell Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,016. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

